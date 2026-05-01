Brilliant as a substitute, lacklustre as a starter: Why Fabio Silva evokes mixed feelings at BVB

The 23-year-old has made 25 appearances in the German top flight, coming off the bench on 18 of those occasions. Seven of his eight goal contributions have come from these substitute outings. He started just once, in BVB's 3-2 home win over St. Pauli in mid-January, setting up Karim Adeyemi's goal to make it 2-0.

"Whether I'm in the starting line-up or not, whenever the manager wants me on the pitch, I try to help the team," the forward, signed permanently from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer for €22.5 million, said a few days ago. He then added a line crucial to understanding his game: "I think everyone can see that I'm more than just a player who scores goals."

Silva thus finds himself in a real dilemma in his first season at BVB. This does not refer to the adductor injury he carried with him to Borussia after his transfer, the after-effects of which meant he arrived a long way behind schedule. Silva has long since regained his physical form; seven of his total of just nine starts came in 2026.