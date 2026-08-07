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Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier LeagueGetty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Brighton CEO Paul Barber explains decision to allow 'fantastic' Danny Welbeck to join Chelsea

D. Welbeck
Chelsea
Premier League
Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber has defended the club's decision to allow veteran striker Danny Welbeck to join Chelsea on a two-year contract. The 35-year-old ended a successful six-year stint on the South Coast, where he became the club's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, after Brighton opted against matching Chelsea's contract offer.

  • Barber defends Welbeck departure

    Welbeck has officially completed his move to Chelsea on a two-year contract, bringing an end to a highly successful six-season spell at Brighton. The 35-year-old striker departs as the Seagulls' all-time top scorer in the Premier League with 46 goals, netting 51 times in 201 appearances overall. He signed off with an impressive campaign last term, where his 13 top-flight goals equalled the club record for the most scored by a Brighton player in a single Premier League season.

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    Brighton resist lengthier contract

    Speaking at the club's pre-season fans' forum on Thursday, Brighton CEO Barber emphasised that the hierarchy could not and would not match the two-year contract offered by Chelsea.

    Barber explained: "We understand the surrounding emotion – we are all emotional about it because Danny's fantastic and has been for six years. We also have to look at it pragmatically with a business eye and also think about Fabian's squad opportunities in the season ahead," he continued.

  • 'It's right for both sides'

    Barber also brushed off criticism regarding the decision to let the former England international leave following a standout campaign, where his 14 goal involvements last season briefly sparked talk of an international recall ahead of the World Cup.

    The Seagulls chief maintained that relying on a veteran attacker posed significant injury risks to manager Fabian Hurzeler's long-term tactical setup. Barber added: "If we had started Danny in the first four or five games, and he broke down, there'd be some people saying 'Why are you relying on a 36-year-old?' or 'It's ridiculous, you should have thought about that!'

    "We do think about these things, we obviously think about them very carefully, and we came to the decision we came to and Danny came to the decision he came to. We think it's right for both sides," Barber affirmed.

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    Seagulls rebuild before opener

    Brighton are now focusing on integrating new signings like Costinha, Pascal Struijk, and Luka Vuskovic as they look to rebuild following the departures of Welbeck and Jan Paul van Hecke. With a demanding domestic and European campaign ahead, the Seagulls face an immediate test of their credentials. Their first major examination without their talismanic striker comes when they open their Premier League season against Aston Villa on August 23.

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