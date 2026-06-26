Brazil demand referee is banished as FA lodges FIFA complaint over Vinicius Jr's disallowed goal against Scotland

The drama unfolded in the 21st minute of Brazil's final Group C clash against Scotland. With the Selecao already leading through an earlier Vinicius Jr strike, the Real Madrid superstar appeared to have doubled his tally after dispossessing Jack Hendry and finishing coolly past Angus Gunn. While referee Cesar Ramos initially pointed to the centre circle, a VAR intervention saw the goal chalked off for a perceived foul in the build-up.

The decision sparked immediate fury on the touchline from Carlo Ancelotti’s side, who felt the contact was minimal and did not meet the "clear and obvious" threshold required for a video review. CBF president Samir Xaud has since escalated the matter by writing directly to FIFA president Gianni Infantino to contest the lack of consistency in officiating throughout the tournament.



