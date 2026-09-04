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"Two or three sessions" - Milos Kerkez reveals immediate impact of new arrival Bradley Barcola
Barcola makes instant Reds impression
New Liverpool forward Bradley Barcola has hit the ground running at the AXA Training Centre following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday. The French international integrated quickly into squad sessions as the Reds prepare for Friday night's Premier League clash away at Ipswich Town.
After starting the campaign with two consecutive 2-2 draws against Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, Liverpool are searching for their first league victory.
The attacker's presence has injected fresh energy into the squad, offering a new dimension to the team's forward line ahead of their road trip to Portman Road.
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Kerkez hails new team-mate's quality
Left-back Milos Kerkez shed light on Barcola's early training performances, expressing excitement over what the winger brings to the pitch. Kerkez highlighted his pace, one-on-one ability, and potential to develop further.
"He's a great player. Everyone knows him obviously," Kerkez said. "He had two or three sessions, you can see the quality and potential still to improve a lot. He can be a really good player."
"Really fast, good dribbler, so I think he's going to help us a lot," Kerkez added.
Defensive fixes alongside attacking spark
While Barcola provides an attacking boost, Kerkez revealed that Liverpool spent the week addressing defensive transition errors after conceding four goals across their opening two fixtures. The defensive unit held video analysis sessions to eliminate mistakes that forced the team to come from behind in both matches.
"For us, especially as defenders, we want clean sheets and the target is you don't want them to score," Kerkez explained. "We worked to correct those things in this week, so I think it should get better."
"We had meetings, we had video analysis for the defenders always," Kerkez continued. "Obviously we don't want to come back from behind – we want to start winning from the beginning."
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Portman Road test awaits
Liverpool enter Friday night's encounter thoroughly prepared for newly promoted Ipswich Town, who have recorded one win and one defeat under head coach Gary O'Neil. Kerkez confirmed the coaching staff analysed every individual player and tactical detail.
"I think obviously we're analysing everything, so we will know what to expect from every player, from the tactics," Kerkez concluded. "Every game we do, we come really prepared."
With Barcola pushing for his club debut and defensive adjustments implemented, Liverpool aim to secure three points and a clean sheet on Friday.
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