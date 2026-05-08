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Bournemouth confirm Alex Jimenez suspension following allegations of inappropriate messages on social media
Allegations surface as Bournemouth remove Jimenez from squad
Bournemouth have withdrawn Jimenez from their Premier League fixture against Fulham after screenshots circulating on social media allegedly showed the defender communicating with a teenage girl. The images began spreading online on Friday night. They reportedly show the Spain Under-21 international exchanging messages with the minor before sending a self-portrait from inside his car alongside a suggestive caption. The club responded quickly once the posts emerged. Bournemouth confirmed the 21-year-old will not be involved in the squad for the match at Craven Cottage while the situation is being investigated.
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Bournemouth confirm internal investigation
Bournemouth addressed the situation in an official statement released on Saturday, confirming the club is aware of the social media posts and has opened an investigation.
The statement read: "AFC Bournemouth are aware of posts circulating on social media involving right-back, Alex Jimenez. The club understand the seriousness of the matter and it is currently being investigated. As a result, Alex will not be included in the squad for tomorrow’s Premier League game against Fulham and the club will be making no further comment at this time."
Bournemouth’s European push hit by key absence
The timing of the situation is a setback for manager Andoni Iraola during what has been a historic campaign for the club. Jimenez has been a regular presence in the side this season, making 32 appearances and scoring in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool last January. His performances have helped keep Bournemouth in contention for a potential first-ever European qualification. The defender joined from AC Milan on loan last September in a deal that included a £15 million obligation to buy, a clause Bournemouth triggered earlier this year.
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Investigation continues as future remains unclear
Bournemouth’s internal investigation will determine the next steps regarding Jimenez’s situation. For now, the player remains unavailable for selection while the club reviews the allegations. He previously developed through the academy at Real Madrid and had attracted interest from clubs including Bayern Munich and Chelsea earlier in his career.