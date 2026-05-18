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Borussia Dortmund drop Jadon Sancho pursuit as eye Arsenal player emerges as alternative transfer target
Sancho pursuit cooled as tactical shift takes hold
Dortmund’s pursuit of Sancho has been placed "on hold" as the club explores fresh tactical directions. Despite the England international's history with BVB, the trail has grown cold while the club evaluates their long-term needs under the current coaching setup. While Sancho remains a potential topic for later in the summer, he is no longer the immediate priority for new sporting director Book.
The reasoning behind this shift lies in Dortmund's commitment to their successful three-man defensive system. This tactical choice means the recruitment team are less focused on traditional wingers and are instead hunting for a "number 10" who possesses the versatility to drift wide. Speaking to Sky Sport, Book confirmed the club’s active approach: "It can be early or late. We all, including the coaching staff, would prefer it if we could make one or two more transfers before the start of pre-season preparation."
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Nwaneri emerges as top target
In a bold move to replace the departing Brandt, Dortmund have reignited their interest in Arsenal prodigy Nwaneri. The 19-year-old midfielder, who is just finishing up his loan spell at Marseille, has caught the eye of the BVB hierarchy once again. Book has made enquiries regarding the youngster's availability as the club seeks a creative linchpin to drive the team forward from midfield.
Dortmund missed out on Nwaneri a year ago when he signed a contract extension with the Gunners through to 2030. While Nwaneri is open to a potential move to the Bundesliga, a deal remains complex due to Arsenal's high asking price and the difficulty of securing another loan. However, he remains an exciting candidate.
The battle for Hertha gem
Arsenal's Nwaneri isn't the only teenager on Dortmund's radar; Hertha Berlin's 16-year-old sensation Kennet Eichhorn is also a major talking point. Despite stiff competition from the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Bayer Leverkusen, Dortmund remain in the hunt for the creative youngster. Book openly admitted his admiration for the player during a recent media round, highlighting the club’s scouting depth.
Book stated, "I do think that he has a certain creativity. We know him well; we like him too. Like probably many other clubs, we like the player. Everything else remains to be seen."
Eichhorn has an exit clause worth a reported €9 million, but the total package – including signing fees and wages – would represent a significant investment for a player of his age.
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Strategic planning amid budget constraints
Following the outlays for Cruzeiro star Kaua Prates and Red Bull Salzburg defender Joane Gadou, the latter costing roughly €24 million including bonuses, Dortmund are working with a more restricted budget. Nevertheless, the club insist they remain capable of acting in the market. Beyond a creative attacker, Book is also searching for a playmaking defensive midfielder who offers a different profile to the current squad options.