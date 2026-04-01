Borussia Dortmund told to 'set a deadline' for Nico Schlotterbeck as star defender denies agreement over new contract

Matthaus believes it's time for Dortmund to set a deadline on Schlotterbeck's future. For months, BVB and the German international have been locked in discussions over a potential contract extension beyond 2027, but as both sides confirmed this week, no breakthrough has been reached yet. The delay has prompted concerns that the uncertainty could become a distraction.

The former Ballon d'Or winner expects new sporting director Ole Book, who recently stepped in to replace Sebastian Kehl, and sporting managing director Lars Ricken to take the lead. Matthaus insists that the hierarchy must approach the defender soon to finalise a decision one way or the other, ensuring the club can plan for the long term without a cloud hanging over the squad.