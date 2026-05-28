Bombshell in the contract talks: Deniz Undav is reportedly forcing VfB Stuttgart's hand before the World Cup

Should no agreement be reached before he departs for the World Cup, talks will be "put on hold for the time being". That would take a contract extension beyond 2027 off the table this summer, leaving VfB at risk of losing Undav on a free transfer. From 1 January, the German international is free to negotiate with other clubs.

However, Bild reports that VfB's hierarchy will table a second, improved offer before the weekend. Undav had turned down an initial three-year deal—extendable to 2030—at the start of May.

CEO Alexander Wehrle and sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth are leading the negotiations. The supervisory board has reportedly already approved the new deal, which is said to include a basic salary of €5.5–6 million per year (up from €4.5 million) and a €3 million signing bonus—a club-record offer.