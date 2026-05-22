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'I have an idea' - Bernardo Silva breaks silence on his future ahead of Man City exit
Etihad icon prepares to part ways
The 31-year-old playmaker will officially bring the curtain down on a magnificent, trophy-laden nine-year spell in Manchester when his contract expires this summer. Since joining from Monaco in 2017, the influential midfielder has clocked up 459 appearances, cementing his place eighth on the club's all-time list while collecting 15 major honours. Having taken over the captaincy following Kevin De Bruyne's departure last term, Silva is determined to resolve his administrative future quickly to avoid any unwanted distractions before his international tournament commitments kick off.
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Silva opens up on negotiation stance
Addressing the intense media scrutiny surrounding his next destination, the Portuguese international remained coy on specific negotiations but outlined his exact timeline. Speaking to Canal 11, Silva said: "I don't have [anything finalised], and I don't know where I'm going to play. I really don't know. I have an idea of what I want to do. I'm talking to my agent, but I don't know where I'm going to play next season. I really don't know.
"I can manage it, because I've already told my agent that the decision will only be made at the end of the season. I just want to be focused on Man. City and then I'll make the decision based on the options I have. I want to decide between the end of the season and the start of national team training to have a clear head. So as not to mix things up, because the World Cup is too important to be thinking about other things."
When pressed on whether a lucrative switch to the Saudi Pro League had been completely ruled out at this juncture, the midfield maestro chose to sidestep the inquiry. He said: "I could answer, but from a negotiating point of view it doesn't make much sense. I prefer not to answer... I have contacts, I know of some intentions, I know who wants it, who doesn't, who might eventually want it, I haven't discussed values, there's nothing on the table. It's not worrying. I'm relaxed. I have good options. I have preference orders. Whatever comes up will always be good."
Family factors and future plans outlined
Explaining the key factors driving his ultimate decision, Silva detailed how lifestyle and sporting ambition must align. The midfielder explained: "Everything weighs in. The competitive level, because I want to compete, to be at a high level. Family life is very important, what's good for me and my family. Being in a place where I'll enjoy being and where my wife and daughter will be happy."
Despite suggestions that his future was already mapped out, Silva remained tight-lipped when pressed on whether he would be house-hunting upon arriving in Spain, responding firmly: "I'm not going to answer any of those questions."
Looking ahead to the twilight of his career at 31, the City star acknowledges he still has plenty of time left at the elite level, using modern contemporaries as a benchmark for his longevity. Silva added: "I think that until 34, being a different kind of player, you're always at a very high level. I see that in [Ilkay] Gundogan, who at 33, 34 years old, was at a very high level. Bruno is perhaps having one of his best seasons, he's 32 years old – he's got a great body!
"I take much better care of myself than I used to. Now I can't do what I used to. I have to wake up early. I take great care of my diet and rest. I'm disciplined, I have to be. If you're not, injuries start to appear, performance drops. The game is very physical."
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Villa clash marks final farewell
Following the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title to champions Arsenal, City will conclude their campaign at home to Aston Villa on Sunday. The Etihad fixture represents a poignant moment for the club, as it will almost certainly serve as Silva's emotional farewell match in front of the home support. Facing one final physical test in Manchester, the captain must quickly navigate the post-match formalities before flying out for international duty.