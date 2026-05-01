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Forget Anthony Gordon, sign Marcus Rashford! Bayern Munich told to give Man Utd the €30m they want for ‘brilliant player’ and frustrate Barcelona
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A tactical transfer tug-of-war
Bayern find themselves at a crossroads regarding their summer recruitment, with Newcastle’s Gordon appearing as a concrete alternative to RB Leipzig’s expensive starlet Yan Diomande. While the Magpies are demanding at least €80m (£69m/$94m) for Gordon to meet financial regulations, a more affordable opportunity has emerged involving Rashford. Currently finishing a productive loan spell at Barcelona, the 28-year-old’s future is uncertain as the Catalan club hesitates to trigger a €30m permanent option, instead preferring a second temporary arrangement to manage their ongoing financial constraints.
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The case for Rashford
Former Liverpool and Bayern midfielder Hamann believes the German record champions should move decisively for the United academy graduate. Speaking to BetKing, Hamann expressed his admiration for the forward’s technical ability and potential for a career resurgence. He stated: “Should Bayern go in for Marcus Rashford? 100%. I love the player. I think he's a brilliant player. I'm a bit surprised by what's happening because I saw him early on when he went to Barcelona. He scored some brilliant goals and linked up well with the team."
Value in the market
With Gordon viewing a move to Munich as a logical step following the success of Michael Olise, Hamann argues that Rashford offers superior versatility for a fraction of the cost. Continuing his assessment via BetKing, he added: “He's got great technique, a brilliant shooting technique, and a brilliant strike on him. He's quick off the mark. He's certainly a player, I think, if you want a player who plays pretty much every position up top.
"With Bayern Munich, I would have much preferred him, my choice, ahead of Anthony Gordon because, you know, with Gordon, I think he's just too good to be a backup. But I think Rashford, who needs to or wants to rekindle his career in a way after bursting onto the scene at Manchester United, I think he's a brilliant player, and for 25 or 30 million, I think Bayern could do an awful lot worse.”
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Decisive summer negotiations
United must now decide whether to grant Barcelona a second loan or hold out for a permanent sale, which could open the door for Bayern to strike. While Hansi Flick has approved Rashford’s stay in Spain following a season return of 13 goals and 13 assists, the Blaugrana’s refusal to pay the €30m fee creates a volatile situation. If Bayern pivot away from the €80m Gordon deal, they could secure a proven international performer while simultaneously frustrating a European rival’s tactical plans for the 2026-27 campaign.