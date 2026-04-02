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Bayern Munich have serious concerns ahead of their Champions League clash with Real Madrid

H. Kane
England
T. Tuchel
Japan
Friendlies

There are serious concerns regarding Harry Kane. The Bayern Munich striker was forced off with an injury on Tuesday just before the international friendly between England and Japan (0-1), meaning it is uncertain whether he will be fit in time for the first leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League.

  • Kane sat out the match against Uruguay (1-1) on Friday 27 March. England manager Thomas Tuchel said this was a precautionary measure. “Kane had a minor issue in training, but remains in the squad and will be assessed again.”

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    The 52-year-old manager then confirmed that the former Tottenham Hotspur striker would be available for the match against Japan. “I’m delighted that Kane is back. After all, he’s our captain and top scorer,” said Tuchel.

    However, the Three Lions’ all-time top scorer did not start against Japan and remained on the bench for the entire match. Morgan Rogers was his replacement and Marc Guehi took over the captain’s armband.

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    Although the injury does not appear to be serious, there are doubts as to whether Kane will be fit to play against Bayern Munich next week. The club faces SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

    Three days later, Der Rekordmeister travel to Spain for the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid. The German champions are hoping their top scorer will be in the starting line-up at the Bernabéu.

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    Kane moved from Tottenham to Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023 and is currently enjoying an exceptionally strong season. The 112-time international has found the net no fewer than 48 times in 40 matches.