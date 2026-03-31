With just a few months to go until the end of the season, clubs are beginning to plan for the summer transfer window, and at Barcelona there is a particular focus on strengthening the defence. Among the players on the Spanish club’s list of potential summer targets is Alessandro Bastoni, the 1999-born Inter defender and a regular in Gattuso’s national team. These transfer rumours are causing concern among Nerazzurri fans, as according to the Spanish newspaper Sport, Barça have already gathered information informally to gauge whether there is scope for potential negotiations.
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Bastoni-Barcelona: potential targets for Inter: Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Gerard Martín
BARCELONA IS CONSIDERING A SWAP DEAL
In Spain, reports suggest the player is open to a move, as reported by the newspaper Marca, although there is still some time before any negotiations can be initiated, even with the player’s entourage. At the moment, however, there is clear interest from Barça in Bastoni; the Catalan club is considering how to approach Inter to try and initiate negotiations, and among the possibilities is the option of including players inthe deal: the names that have emerged are Dani Olmo, Gerard Martín and Ferran Torres, who has also been linked with Arsenal, Atlético Madrid and Manchester United.
WHY BARCELONA WANTS BASTONI
Barcelona have identified Bastoni as the ideal signing as they look to make some changes in defence: Araujo and Christensen could be leaving the club, which is why the board are evaluating various options in that department, and the Inter centre-back is one of the targets on their list. Within Barça, Bastoni is considered one of the best in Europe at building play among players in his position, and Flick’s side places great emphasis on building from the back; furthermore, he is a name on which everyone agrees and of whom both the manager and sporting director Deco are convinced.