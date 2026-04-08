'Barely visible' Arsenal striker Viktor Gyokeres roasted by Portuguese press after being 'stifled' by former club Sporting CP

Gyokeres arrived back in Lisbon with the weight of expectation on his shoulders, but the Swedish international failed to live up to the hype against his former employers. Despite his incredible goal-scoring record during his time in Portugal, he struggled to make any meaningful impact on the game, leading to scathing reviews in the local papers. "The striker celebrates with a mask, [but] seemed masked: he was barely visible", reported A Bola, highlighting how isolated the forward looked throughout the contest.

Other outlets were equally unimpressed with the man who once spearheaded Sporting's attack before his high-profile move to North London. O Jogo claimed that Sporting "stifled" their former talisman, while Publico noted that the striker was "largely absent from the game." It was a humbling evening for a player who had scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for the Portuguese giants, only to find himself neutralised by the defenders who used to be his team-mates.