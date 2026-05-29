Barcelona plot shock transfer swoop for Piero Hincapie despite Arsenal holding £45 million purchase option on Bayer Leverkusen loanee

The Catalans are continuing to reshape their squad ahead of the summer transfer window, with Flick keen to strengthen his defence. After securing a deal for Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon, the Catalan side are also prioritising Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez.

According to the Daily Mail, Hincapie has now emerged as a leading target. Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in Inter centre-back Alessandro Bastoni and see the Ecuador international as a more attainable option. Hincapie’s ability to operate as a left-sided centre-back and his composure in possession fit Flick’s tactical demands. The 24-year-old is viewed as an ideal profile as Barcelona look to modernise their backline under the German coach.