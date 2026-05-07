How Barcelona can make La Liga title history in Clasico clash with Real Madrid

The stage is set for a monumental evening in Catalonia as Barcelona prepare to face Real Madrid with the opportunity to crown themselves champions of Spain. Currently sitting 11 points clear of their rivals at the top of the table, a victory on Sunday would mathematically confirm the Blaugrana as the kings of La Liga for the 2025-26 season. Never before in the long and storied history of this rivalry have Barcelona managed to secure the league title specifically in a Clasico fixture, as relayed by MARCA.

Expectations are sky-high at the recently remodeled home ground. The last time Los Blancos visited this stadium in March 2023, they fell to a 2-1 defeat under Xavi’s tenure. Now, with Hansi Flick at the helm, the atmosphere is vibrating with the possibility of a definitive knockout blow. While a draw would be enough to mathematically secure the trophy, the club is pushing for a statement victory to emphasise their domestic dominance this year.