Barcelona eye Inter star with La Liga leaders open to selling Alejandro Balde in next transfer window

While money is a significant barrier, the player's side of the equation appears promising for the Blaugrana. Bastoni has long been regarded as one of Europe’s premier ball-playing centre-backs, and a move to La Liga carries a certain allure for the 24-year-old.

The Italian powerhouse has been ever-present this season, making 35 appearances across all competitions. His influence extends far beyond his defensive duties, contributing significantly to the attack with two goals and six assists. These impressive statistics underline why Deco views him as the ideal candidate to lead Barcelona’s backline into a new era.