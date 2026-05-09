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Barcelona boss Hansi Flick responds to Real Madrid chaos question & gives honest opinion on Kylian Mbappe
Flick responds to Real Madrid turmoil talk
Tension is building ahead of the latest meeting between Barcelona and Real Madrid in El Clasico. There is growing friction inside Madrid’s dressing room following a difficult run of results, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Federico Valverde having been involved in a training-ground fight. Flick was asked about the situation during his pre-match press conference and made it clear he had no intention of commenting on matters inside the rival camp. Instead, the Barca manager kept the focus firmly on his own squad as the Catalan prepare for one of the most important matches of the season.
- AFP
Flick refuses to comment on Madrid situation
Flick distanced himself from speculation surrounding Los Blancos. He stressed that internal issues are common in football but insisted it was not his place to discuss what is happening at another club.
"These things happen all over the world, not just at Real Madrid," Flick said. "But I don't want to talk about it, it's not my team, it's not my club. When something happens, we all go in the same direction. Things can happen, but you have to deal with them. That's the way."
'One of the best players'
Flick also addressed the threat posed by Madrid forward Mbappe. The France international remains one of the most dangerous attackers in world football, and now leads the league's top scorers list with 24 goals.
"Mbappe is one of the best players in the world. He has great quality," he added. "For me, he's one of the best."
- AFP
A defining moment in Barcelona’s season
Barcelona now turns its full attention to El Clasico, where a win would ensure the Blaugrana will secure the Liga title. Flick's side will be looking to maintain their strong form and deliver an impressive performance against their historic rivals. Meanwhile, Madrid will be looking to silence any talk of internal issues with a decisive response on the pitch.