Barcelona chief blasts Florentino Perez for 'pathetic' attacks and accuses president of 'covering up' Real Madrid's disastrous two years

Speaking ahead of Barcelona’s clash with Alaves, Yuste did not hold back in his assessment of Perez’s recent press conference. The Barca chief suggested that the accusations regarding the Negreira case and refereeing bias are merely a tactic to distract from Real Madrid’s lack of domestic success relative to their Catalan rivals.

“The words of Florentino seemed pathetic and full of falsehoods,” Yuste stated. “This maneuver by Florentino Perez to cover up a sporting disaster that has lasted for two years will lead him nowhere. It’s a smoke screen to try to justify poor sporting management. We Cules are very happy and nothing will take away our happiness.”