Barcelona shock PSG with MASSIVE Ferran Torres price tag as Spain World Cup hero demands summer transfer

Barca are ready to play hardball with PSG over the future of Torres, with the Catalan giants demanding a minimum of €65 million to sanction a sale, according to SPORT. While the Blaugrana were initially hesitant to let the versatile attacker leave before securing a replacement, the player's explicit desire to move has forced a change in stance at the Camp Nou.

The spike in valuation is largely attributed to Torres' decisive contribution for Spain, where he netted the winning goal in the World Cup final against Argentina. Officials in Catalonia feel that a player of his calibre and clutch reputation should command a fee that allows the club to reinvest in their frontline.



