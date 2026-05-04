Howe's job security could also affect Nick Woltemade's future at Newcastle. The German international striker, who joined the club from VfB Stuttgart last summer for €75 million, has rarely been selected by the 48-year-old manager recently.

After a promising start with four goals in his first five Premier League matches, he has hit a goal drought; his last league strike came against Chelsea FC at the end of December, and he has slipped out of the starting line-up as a result.

Compounding the issue is the "new" central midfield role Howe assigned him; whenever the forward was on the pitch, he was effectively deployed in the engine room. That switch had already drawn concern from Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, who is watching Woltemade's World Cup prospects fade.

In Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion he failed to make the matchday squad, further fuelling speculation about an early exit.

A Telegraph article—attributed to a supposed confidant of Howe—labelled Woltemade a failed signing who must be offloaded as soon as possible, criticising his pace, finishing, hold-up play, shooting from distance and aerial duels.