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Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni - and England star who narrowly missed out on World Cup squad - remain high on Man Utd transfer wishlist
United weigh options after missing out on Fernandes
United are reassessing their midfield targets after seeing Mateus Fernandes complete an £85 million move to Tottenham this week. According to Sky Sports, Tchouameni and Scott remain at the top of the club's list, which also includes Felix Nmecha, Ayyoub Bouaddi and Sander Berge as alternative options.
The situation surrounding Tchouameni has been complicated by Madrid's own plans to reshape their midfield. While the Spanish giants have shown interest in the France international, they confirmed in an official statement that they will not be pursuing a deal for Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, and although they retain an interest in Rodri, Manchester City are determined to keep their captain and want him to sign a new contract.
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Bournemouth fight to keep hold of Scott
Should a deal for Tchouameni prove too difficult to strike, United have designated Bournemouth's Scott as a priority alternative. The highly rated midfielder, who narrowly missed out on Thomas Tuchel's England squad for the 2026 World Cup, has already attracted a firm rebuff for any suitors, with the Cherries making it clear they have no intention of sanctioning a sale for their prize asset this summer.
Bournemouth are currently working on a new contract for Scott in an attempt to ward off the Premier League's heavyweights. Despite the interest from Old Trafford, the South Coast club are adamant that they do not want to lose any of their core players as they look to build on a promising season. United, however, view the youngster as a long-term solution to their midfield depth issues.
Bouaddi and Nmecha emerge as alternatives
United have also been keeping a close eye on the World Cup in North America, with Lille's Bouaddi emerging as a serious option. The 18-year-old has been a revelation for Morocco and is currently preparing for a round-of-16 clash against Canada, with United officials believed to have made further checks on the teenager this week.
In addition to the French-born Moroccan, United have compiled a diverse shortlist that includes Borussia Dortmund's Felix Nmecha and Fulham's Sander Berge.
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Summerville leads attacking targets
Despite midfield reinforcements taking priority this summer, Crysencio Summerville remains United's top target for the left wing. The club have opened exploratory talks with West Ham over a move for the Netherlands international, though they face competition from other Premier League sides, with his situation expected to become clearer in the coming weeks.
United would prefer to fund the deal through Marcus Rashford's sale, with the forward due back at Old Trafford once the club's post-World Cup break concludes – a return that could be delayed until well into August depending on how far England progresses in the tournament. Tottenham are also chasing Summerville, leaving United conscious they risk losing out to their rivals again if they fail to act swiftly, though there remains a possibility Rashford stays on as a squad option under Carrick.
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