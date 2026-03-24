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Atlético Madrid confirm: Griezmann has signed for Orlando City

Transfers

A future in the MLS for the French striker.

Antoine Griezmann is heading to the United States.


Following Sunday evening’s 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid in the derby at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, Atlético Madrid have granted the French striker permission to travel to sign a contract with Orlando City.


The deal is expected to run for three years, until 2029.

The free transfer from La Liga to Major League Soccer will take place during the next summer transfer window at the end of this season.

  • THE FIRST WORDS

    Griezmann said: "I’m excited to embark on this new chapter of my career with Orlando City. From my very first discussions with the club, I sensed a strong ambition and a clear vision for the future, which really impressed me."

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  • THE OFFICIAL STATEMENT

    Atlético Madrid and Orlando City SC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Antoine Griezmann to the American club from next season. The striker travelled to Orlando, with the club’s permission, during the first team’s two-day break to finalise his contract with the Florida-based club.


    Our club’s all-time leading goalscorer will therefore embark on a new professional challenge in the MLS next summer, having worn the red and white shirt for 10 seasons.

    Griezmann joined our club from Real Sociedad in July 2014. Since then, our number 7 has become Atlético Madrid’s all-time top scorer with 211 goals, ahead of Luis Aragonés, who scored 173. Furthermore, his 488 appearances in the red and white shirt make him the fourth-most capped player in our club’s history.

    Over the course of these 10 seasons, Griezmann has given all Atlético fans unforgettable moments, winning three titles with our club so far: the Spanish Super Cup in 2014 and the Europa League and UEFA Super Cup, both in 2018.


    The forward will return to training this week with the Atlético players who have not joined their respective national teams, to prepare for the season’s final stretch, which includes the thrilling Copa del Rey final and the Champions League quarter-finals, where we will be aiming to secure a place in the semi-finals.

  • CAREER

    Griezmann, who turned 35 on 21 March, has retired from the French national team (for whom he scored 44 goals and provided 38 assists in 137 appearances, winning the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League) and is under contract with Atlético Madrid until June 2027. To date, he has scored 211 goals and provided 97 assists in 488 appearances, winning the Spanish Super Cup in 2014, the Europa League and the UEFA Super Cup in 2018. His honours list also includes the Copa del Rey, won with Barcelona in 2021.


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  • THE RANKINGS

    With nine matches remaining, Cholo Simeone’s side sit fourth in the Spanish league table with 57 points from 29 games: one point behind Villarreal, 12 points behind Real Madrid and 16 points behind Barcelona. Having knocked them out in the Copa del Rey semi-finals (where they reached the final against Real Sociedad, Griezmann’s former club), they will face them in the Champions League quarter-finals.


    Orlando City have picked up just three points from their first five Major League Soccer matches, beating Montreal 2-1 but losing to the New York Red Bulls (1-2), Inter Miami (2-4), New York City (0-5) and Nashville (0-5).