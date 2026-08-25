Aston Villa open talks with AC Milan for Rafael Leao as Portuguese star edges closer to shock exit

Crucially for Villa, the player himself has expressed an openness to the destination. The prospect of playing in the Premier League under Emery, combined with the lure of Champions League football at Villa Park, has made the move an attractive proposition for the 27-year-old. As the deadline approaches, the pressure is on Villa to formalize their interest with a concrete bid. Galatasaray are currently the only other club to have made a direct proposal to the player.

Meanwhile, having secured Champions League football, Villa is desperate to replace the output of Ollie Watkins, who is reportedly nearing a lucrative move to Al Hilal. Furthermore, Villa’s financial muscle has been significantly bolstered by the sale of Morgan Rogers to Chelsea for a reported fee of €137m, providing them with the necessary resources to meet Milan’s high valuation for their star attacker.