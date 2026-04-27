'Aston Villa doctor saved my life' - England international Missy Bo Kearns opens up on devastating miscarriage and reveals 'shock' sepsis diagnosis

Kearns has now opened up further on those difficult weeks, revealing in an interview with ITV that she had a "septic miscarriage". The midfielder had "the shivers" one day, which she thought "was just like a pregnancy symptom". However, when the club doctor, Jodie Blackadder-Weinstein, checked her temperature and it was 42 degrees celsius, she told her to call her boyfriend immediately and go to the hospital.

"We went to the hospital and that's when we found out that straight away, we had lost the baby and that I'd got sepsis," Kearns explained. "It was difficult, like it was a shock, because I'd literally been doing pilates and gym an hour before and my whole life just changed like that."

Kearns could not be more grateful for the intervention of Blackadder-Weinstein, admitting that she probably saved her life. "I'm so thankful for the doctors here at Villa because if I was at home that day, and I probably would have rung my mum saying, ‘Oh, I feel a bit like flu-ish symptoms’, everyone would just say, ‘Have a sleep’, or whatnot, and Jodie made me go to the hospital.

"They probably saved my life because I had sepsis and while having that, I wasn't even thinking about the sepsis. It was, ‘I've lost my child’."