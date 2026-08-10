'We have lost an incredible player' - Mikel Arteta delivers GRIM injury update on William Saliba & Jurrien Timber as Arsenal title defence takes hit

The Spanish tactician was unable to provide a specific timeline for their return, stating: "I cannot be very precise with that. Jurrien is progressing really well, he’s on the pitch, he’s doing quite a lot right now, but is still weeks away, I cannot say how much.

"William is in rest mode at the moment. For two weeks he had to do almost nothing, don’t aggravate the injury. It’s going to take some time to heal, we know that. As quick as we have more news we can inform."