'I question him' - New Arsenal signing slammed for making a transfer mistake after shock summer move

The arrival of Meslierin north London was intended to provide experienced cover for David Raya and Kepa Arrizabalaga, but Stack believes the 26-year-old has made a mistake by moving into a third-choice role. Meslier, who spent six years at Elland Road and made 215 appearances for Leeds United, joined the Gunners after his contract expired, yet Stack feels the move signals a decline in the player's professional hunger and drive.

Speaking about the Frenchman's decision to join the reigning Premier League champions as a squad player, Stack expressed his bewilderment at the career path chosen by the former Lorient man. "I question him, I really do question the goalkeeper," the former shot-stopper told Metro. "The reason I say that is that he’s got Premier League experience, he’s played countless games in the Premier League, he’s got bundles of experience, been at Leeds for I don’t know how many years.

"He’s played loads of games, and maybe he doesn’t have that burning desire to go and play games and put himself under pressure. Maybe that’s what he’s after.

"But I’m just surprised with someone of Meslier’s quality that he’s decided to almost chuck the towel in and be a number three."



