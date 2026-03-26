Arsenal weigh up audacious transfer bid to sign Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from PSG

The North London club has identified Kvaratskhelia as a primary target who could provide a significant upgrade on their current options on the flanks, according to a report by The Independent. The 25-year-old has been in sensational form, notably having scored three times against Chelsea in the Champions League last 16.

While the Georgian international has emerged as a dream signing, Arsenal are also working through the complexities of the Premier League's shifting financial regulations. To facilitate a move of this magnitude, the club is prepared to consider the exit of senior players to ensure they comply with the new 'Squad Cost Ratio' rules and generate the necessary space for incoming stars.