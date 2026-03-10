Man Utd & Arsenal transfer target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia reveals true feelings on life at PSG

Discussing his love for the city of Paris in an interview with Le Parisien, Kvaratskhelia said: "For me, Paris is truly extraordinary. You have everything here, and above all, this is the city of love. When PSG contacted me, I thought my wife was the happiest person in the world." The winger revealed that a move to the French giants was a long-cherished family dream, although it initially seemed out of reach.

He added: "Before PSG contacted me, she always said, 'Imagine if one day we play for PSG, it would be amazing to stay there.' In my mind, I think it's very difficult to go there when there are great players like [Lionel] Messi, Neymar and [Kylian] Mbappe. I love everything about Paris. The more I think about it, the more I appreciate how respectful the people are there."