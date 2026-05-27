AFP
Arsenal tell Premier League clubs how much Gabriel Jesus will cost amid interest in Brazilian striker
Gunners set valuation for Brazilian forward
The Athleticreports that Arsenal are prepared to demand a fee of up to £20 million ($27m) for Gabriel Jesus during the upcoming transfer window. The Gunners have received several enquiries regarding the 29-year-old’s availability and have outlined their expectation as they look to streamline their attacking options.
Despite his status as a decorated Premier League winner with five titles to his name, Jesus has entered a period of uncertainty in north London. With only 12 months remaining on his current contract, the Gunners are aware that this summer represents one of the final opportunities to command a significant transfer fee for the experienced Brazil international.
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Injury struggles and squad depth
The former Manchester City man has endured a difficult campaign, missing a significant portion of the season due to a serious knee ligament injury sustained in early 2025. Although he managed to return in December and contribute six goals in 27 appearances - including a crucial strike against Crystal Palace on the final day - he has struggled to reclaim his undisputed starting spot.
In the current pecking order under Arteta, Jesus has found himself trailing behind the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz. Having started only three Premier League games this term, the forward's lack of consistent rhythm has also impacted his international career, with his last appearance for the Selecao dating back to late 2023.
Unfinished business in north London
Despite the speculation surrounding his future, Jesus has previously expressed a strong desire to succeed at Arsenal. Addressing questions about a potential move away from the Premier League, the striker has been vocal about his commitment to the project at the Emirates Stadium and his reluctance to move to emerging markets or return to South America just yet.
Speaking about his future in December, Jesus said: "People have asked ‘Why don’t you just leave? Why don’t you go to Saudi? Or back home to Brazil?’ One day, I would love for everything to come full circle with Palmeiras, but not today. I feel that I have unfinished business at Arsenal. I don’t want to leave."
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A transformative figure for Arteta
Since arriving from Manchester City in 2022 alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jesus has been credited with helping transform the culture and expectations at Arsenal. His experience and winning mentality were pivotal in turning the club into consistent title contenders, ultimately helping Arsenal clinch the Premier League title for the first time in 22 years. Throughout his time in London, he also provided vital versatility by playing across the entire front line.
Across 123 games for the club, Jesus has registered 32 goals and 22 assists, proving to be an effective operator when fit. While Arsenal are not expected to sell him cheaply before his terms expire in 2027, the emergence of interest from rival clubs suggests that a move could be on the cards if the valuation is met during the off-season.