Arsenal’s injury crisis is becoming a major issue: 11 players have pulled out of international duty

And furthermore: William Saliba has withdrawn from the France squad due to a left ankle injury; Gabriel Magalhães is out with a right knee problem sustained after the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City; Jurriën Timber is still recovering from a groin injury and has therefore had to withdraw from the Netherlands squad; and Piero Hincapié picked up an injury during the friendly against Morocco. Then there are Martin Ødegaard and Martin Zubimendi: the former is continuing his rehabilitation following a knee injury, which is why Norway manager Solbakken decided not to call him up; the latter came on in the closing minutes of the friendly against Serbia, during which he picked up a niggle in his right knee that will see him miss the match against Egypt.



