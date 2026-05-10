The visitors started the game in fine fashion and had several early opportunities, with Trossard having an effort saved before hitting the post with the follow up. Riccardo Calafiori also saw a header cleared off the line.

But an injury to Ben White seemed to derail the Gunners, with Mikel Arteta opting to replace the England international with Martin Zubimendi and moving Declan Rice to right-back. It was a change that didn’t work and although Rice was restored to the midfield after half-time following the introduction of Cristhian Mosquera, the league leaders were never able to get their early momentum back.

Bukayo Saka fired a couple of shots over and a goalmouth scramble saw West Ham clear a loose ball off the line, but at the other end Raya had to make a point-blank save to deny Mateus Fernandes what looked like a certain goal.

With the clock ticking down the game seemed to be drifting towards a draw, but then Martin Odegaard set up Trossard to fire Arsenal in front. The drama wasn’t done, however, with time still left for Wilson’s goal to be chalked off in the most dramatic of fashion. Striker Pablo was deemed to be impeding the goalkeeper by holding his arm, stopping him from reaching a cross before the ball eventually fell to Wilson.

The result means Arsenal remain five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with two games to go, while Leeds are mathematically safe after another defeat for the Hammers.

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the London Stadium...