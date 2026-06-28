How much?! Arsenal learn Morgan Rogers asking price as Premier League title winners mull over nine-figure transfer raid on Aston Villa for England international

While a £100m valuation may seem steep, it reflects the current state of the transfer market for top-tier English talent. With Villa continuing to grow under Emery, the club is determined to keep hold of their best players unless an undeniable offer is placed on the table, especially given Rogers' trajectory toward becoming a permanent fixture in the England setup.

Addressing the eye-watering cost, Hutton added: "People might say that £100million is a lot of money, and it is, but some of the, the kind of values that are getting bandied about at this moment in time is crazy. So I just feel for one of your top assets to be leaving when you don't want them to leave, it needs to be on a massive amount because I believe under Unai Emery and where he's taking this squad, what he's trying to do and build, they're only going to get better in my opinion. Arsenal are a huge team that have won the league, and I do get the draw. Arteta, I think, is a fantastic manager as well, so I can see why his head might be turned for that reason, but it would have to be a huge figure to get him out of there."