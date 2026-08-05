Is it 'the end' for Arsenal midfielder? Jamie Carragher drops BRUTAL verdict amid £75m Bruno Guimaraes agreement

Mikel Arteta has clearly prioritised physical presence and technical security by sanctioning this massive investment, yet Carragher remains curious about how the midfield jigsaw will fit together. The pundit noted that Guimaraes has a tendency to slow down play, which contrasts with other targets the Gunners might have considered.

"I was almost more of a [Sandro] Tonali man than Bruno," Carraghed added. "I thought he had more pace about him and could get around the pitch. I would look at Bruno and not be quite sure, I thought he was a good player but I thought, can he run? He would get fouled a lot and slowed down the game a lot.

"He does get important goals though and he’s a good player. It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta uses that midfield now. Will Bruno play more of a holding role, does Declan Rice still play that box-to-box role? I’m still not 100 percent convinced what role Rice is better in."



