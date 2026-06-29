Arsenal told to back off as Bournemouth shut down Alex Scott approach

Arsenal's search for midfield reinforcements has hit an immediate roadblock after Bournemouth rejected an initial enquiry for Scott, according to the BBC. The 22-year-old has emerged as a key target for the Gunners, who are keen to add more technical quality and energy to their central options ahead of another title charge.

However, Bournemouth have made it clear they intend to retain the former Bristol City midfielder and are eager to secure a contract extension, with his current deal set to run for another two years. The Cherries regard Scott as a cornerstone of their long-term plans and have no intention of listening to offers during this transfer window.



