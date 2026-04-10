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'As weird as it sounds' - Arne Slot insists he still has Liverpool fans and owners' support after being 'outplayed' by PSG as struggles continue
Hierarchy stands firm behind under-fire Slot
The pressure surrounding the Dutch tactician reached a fever pitch after a 2-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain left Liverpool's European ambitions hanging by a thread, following closely on the heels of a 4-0 FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City and a Premier League stumble against Brighton. However, despite the growing external noise and mounting speculation over his future, the Liverpool boss remains adamant that he retains the full backing of the Anfield hierarchy.
"I'm repeating myself a lot but I've said many times I feel a lot of support, not only from the owners and from Richard [Hughes, sporting director] and Michael [Edwards, chief executive], I feel a lot of support from them as well," Slot told reporters ahead of a clash with Fulham. His confidence appears well-placed, as reports suggest that senior figures at FSG remain fully committed to letting him continue his Anfield rebuild.
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Fans remain vocal despite PSG humbling
The Dutchman was particularly struck by the reaction of the traveling supporters during the recent trip to the Parc des Princes. Even after witnessing a performance where Slot conceded his team was second best, the fans continued to voice their encouragement. "But as weird as it might sound, I also feel the support of the fans. We were going out in Paris, when the players went out for the warm-up and the fans, after a 4-0 loss, immediately start singing 'We love you, Liverpool'," Slot explained.
He continued: "And after we were - I think it's fair to say - outplayed over 90 minutes, we went to the away end and they were still singing for us and clapping for us so that support I've felt that constantly. I've said many times the club knows which period of time we are in and in the meantime I feel complete support."
Protests and the Anfield factor
The manager's comments come at a sensitive time, with fans planning to protest against the club's decision to implement ticket price increases. Slot acknowledged the friction but urged the supporters to maintain the intimidating atmosphere that has defined Anfield’s history, citing the recent home game against Galatasaray in the Champions League as a prime example of their impact as Liverpool came from behind in the tie to progress.
"I've said many times the club knows which period of time we are in and in the meantime I feel complete support," Slot explained. "I hope even though there are protests that the fans can be as helpful as they have always been for us this season and last year."
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A defining week for Liverpool
Slot will need to repay that boardroom faith on the pitch, and fast. The Reds face a crucial Premier League clash against Fulham this weekend as they look to arrest their domestic slump. After that, all eyes turn to Europe, with Liverpool banking on the unwavering backing of their supporters and another famous night under the Anfield lights to overturn a 2-0 deficit against PSG and keep their season alive.