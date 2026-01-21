Arne Slot makes bizarre joke about Xabi Alonso replacing him 'in six months' at Liverpool & lifts lid on current relationship with Mohamed Salah

One boost for Slot is the return of legendary winger Mohamed Salah, who represented Egypt at the recent Africa Cup of Nations. The pair had a public falling out when Salah claimed he had been "thrown under the bus" after being regularly left out of starting XIs, but Slot seemed to hint the 33-year-old would feature from the first whistle on Wednesday night.

Asked about their current relationship, the Dutchman said: "As normal as it's always been, with one exception and that was Inter. Let's see for the lineup tomorrow if you still think there's an issue. I spoke to him today and I'm happy to have him back.

"There's been a moment in the season where I decided not to play Mo and one moment where I decided not to take him to the game.

"For all the other games he's been in the squad and was the first substitution against Brighton so at that moment of time, there's never been an issue for me."

He added: "He went to AFCON and did what he usually does and scored goals.

"In his absence I think we have done quite OK in terms of hardly conceding any chances and starting to create more and more...then it is really helpful to have Mohamed Salah.

"There has only been one [player still alive] who scored more for this club but I don't think I can play Ian Rush still."