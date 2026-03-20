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'We're two-time champions!' - Argentina claim victory over Spain as CONMEBOL chief ridicules La Roja & UEFA over Finalissima cancellation
Dominguez declares a walkover victory
The dream showdown between Copa America champions Argentina and Euro winners Spain is officially off, but the diplomatic war is just beginning. Following a total breakdown in negotiations between UEFA and CONMEBOL, South American football's governing body has taken a combative stance by claiming the title should stay in Buenos Aires by default.
Dominguez used the platform of the Copa Libertadores draw to mock the European champions. The dispute centres on a failure to agree on a venue and date, with both federations trading accusations of inflexibility over the last week.
- AFP
Shots fired from South America
The rhetoric shifted from professional disagreement to outright ridicule as Dominguez suggested Spain’s reluctance to meet Argentina’s scheduling demands was equivalent to a forfeit. He urged Argentines to stop looking at European football as the gold standard, insisting the Albiceleste are now the undisputed kings of the intercontinental cup.
"If we apply a walkover, you're a two-time Finalissima champion," Dominguez told DSports. "And one more thing: you have to believe in yourself, the grass isn't always greener on the other side. And another thing: you have to believe it, the neighbour's grass is not that green."
Speaking later to Radio La Red, he doubled down on his claim that Spain had effectively surrendered the trophy. "What nationality are you? Argentinian, so congratulations because we're two-time champions of the Finalissima, they didn't even show up."
Scheduling row turns toxic
The collapse of the fixture was initially signaled by UEFA, who blamed the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for rejecting multiple proposals, including a high-profile clash at the Santiago Bernabeu. According to the European body, Argentina refused a neutral-site agreement and a potential two-legged tie, leading to an impasse that could not be resolved.
"The first option was to stage the match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on the original date with a 50:50 split of supporters in the stadium. This would have provided a world class setting, befitting of such a prestigious event, but Argentina refused," a statement from UEFA.
"The second was to stage the Finalissima over two legs - one at the Santiago Bernabeu on 27 March and the other in Buenos Aires during an international window before UEFA EURO and Copa America 2028, again offering a supporter split of 50:50 for the match in Madrid. This option was also rejected."
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The neutral ground dispute
From the Argentine perspective, the refusal to play in Madrid was a matter of sporting integrity. The AFA and CONMEBOL argued that playing in the Spanish capital would have lacked "the principle of sporting equity" as it could not be considered a truly neutral venue for a match involving Spain. While the AFA was open to playing in Rome on March 31, the Spanish federation (RFEF) declined because many of their key players from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid face each other in La Liga just days later.
"CONMEBOL and the AFA have always reiterated their desire to play the Finalissima at a neutral venue and accepted the proposed venue after long insistence from UEFA to play it in Madrid," the AFA said in a press release.
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