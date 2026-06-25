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Antonio Conte gets the job! Italy trust ex-Chelsea & Napoli boss to get national team back on track following World Cup misery
A long-term project for a serial winner
The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has decided to place its future in the hands of a man who knows exactly what it takes to succeed at the highest level. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Conte is not just returning for a short-term fix; the former Juventus, Chelsea and Napoli manager is expected to sign a four-year contract. This long-term commitment is designed to provide stability through to the 2030 World Cup, which will be hosted across Spain, Portugal and Morocco.
The decision to offer a long-term deal stems from a clear strategic vision. As well as a tactical adjustment, Italy need a complete cultural overhaul following the shock of recent failures. By tying Conte down until 2030, the FIGC is signaling that the era of temporary solutions is over. The goal is to return Italy to its rightful place among the elite, and Conte is viewed as the only candidate with the necessary drive to see such a massive project through to completion.
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Serie A clubs back the appointment
It is not just the federation pushing for Conte's return; the major clubs in Serie A are also reportedly in favour of the move. For the domestic sides, Conte represents a "guarantee of total dedication." His reputation for relentless work and his ability to extract the maximum potential from every player in his squad makes him an ideal figurehead for the national movement. The clubs believe that his presence will raise the standards of the entire Italian football system.
Conte’s work at Euro 2016 remains a high-water mark for tactical ingenuity. Despite having a squad that many considered limited, he guided the Azzurri to within a penalty shootout of the semi-finals, famously defeating Spain and pushing Germany to the absolute limit. His departure after that tournament left a void that many feel has never been properly filled, and his return is seen as a way to finish the business he started a decade ago.
Building for the 2030 World Cup
The path for Conte’s return was cleared after his recent departure from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The 56-year-old officially left Napoli after reaching an agreement with the club to terminate his contract, despite having led them to a Scudetto and a Super Cup during his tenure. He admitted to the Napoli hierarchy that he felt the project had reached its end, specifically citing a struggle to maintain unity within the environment.
The focus of this appointment is squarely on the horizon of 2030. After the devastating play-off defeat to Bosnia-Herzegovina that ensured Italy missed a third consecutive World Cup, the FIGC wants a manager who can build a squad without the constant pressure of immediate, short-sighted results. The four-year timeframe is the crucial element here, as it allows Conte to implement his rigorous methodology across a full World Cup cycle, ensuring that Italy does not just qualify for the next tournament, but enters it as a genuine contender once again.
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The end of the World Cup nightmare
Italian football is desperate to secure its future after the trauma of three consecutive World Cup disappointments. By turning to Conte, the authorities are looking for a safe pair of hands - someone who has a proven track record of hitting targets even in the midst of extreme difficulty. The move is a calculated one, born from the necessity of avoiding further international embarrassment and reclaiming the nation's footballing identity. Ultimately, the task for the new head coach will be to put the national team back on an even keel.