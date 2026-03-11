Antoine Griezmann addresses Orlando City transfer collapse as Atletico Madrid star explains why he opted against MLS move

Orlando City’s interest in the World Cup winner has been no secret, with sporting director Ricardo Moreira reportedly traveling to Spain multiple times to negotiate a potential deal. However, Atletico’s sporting director, Mateu Alemany, was quick to dismiss the speculation, affirming that Griezmann remains committed to the club where he is under contract until June 2027.

Speaking after Atletico Madrid’s 5-2 Champions League victory over Tottenham Hotspur - a match in which he netted a goal and provided an assist - Griezmann made it clear that his immediate future lies in the Spanish capital rather than Florida, emphasising that he is still deeply committed to the project under Diego Simeone.

“I’m really good here, enjoying myself a lot,” Griezmann said on Movistar TV. “What I do on the pitch speaks for me by itself. We’ll see, but the idea is to stay until the end, and then others can speak.”