'Fear of making mistakes' - Why veteran referee Anthony Taylor made shock decision to QUIT English football

Taylor will not be involved in English football at the start of the upcoming season after ending his 20-year career as an official. The 47-year-old took charge of 668 matches in England, taking control of every domestic final alongside 163 international fixtures.

His final match on the pitch was Spain's 1-0 victory over Portugal in the World Cup round of 16 on July 6. Following that appearance, Taylor made the sudden decision to step away from officiating due to the relentless pressure, scrutiny, and external opinions surrounding the English game.

Taylor will now take on a completely different challenge as the director of elite refereeing for the Turkish Football Federation. He felt both mentally and physically ready to transition away from the field and share his vast experience.