'I didn't say that' - Alvaro Arbeloa refutes Kylian Mbappe claim he was 'fourth choice' striker as Real Madrid star is booed by fans

Mbappe insisted he was physically ready to start despite recent injury concerns and suggested his absence from the line-up was purely a tactical decision.

"I'm 100% fine. I haven't played because the manager told me I'm the fourth-choice striker in the squad behind Mastantuono, Vini, and Gonzalo," Mbappe told reporters, as per Marca. "I was ready to start; it's his decision, and you always have to respect it. I'm not angry."

Arbeloa quickly dismissed the interpretation when asked about the forward’s comments.

"I wish I had four strikers," Arbeloa explained. "I don't have four strikers, and I certainly didn't say anything like that to Mbappe. He probably didn't understand me. I don't really know what to tell you. I could never have told him he's the fourth striker.

"It's clear that if I don't play him, he can't play. I'm the coach, and I'm the one who decides who plays and who doesn't. I had a conversation with him before the match. I don't know how he might have interpreted it. A player who wasn't on the bench four days ago shouldn't have started today. It's not a final, it's not a do-or-die situation."