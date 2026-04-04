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Alisha Lehmann suffers blow as Leicester star is forced to withdraw from Switzerland squad
Muscle injury sidelines Leicester City star
The Leicester City attacker, who has become one of the most recognisable faces in the women's game, was originally named in the squad for the vital double-header against Turkey. However, Lehmann has been forced to withdraw due to a muscle injury. The 27-year-old will now remain with her club to begin her rehabilitation process, leaving a significant void in the Swiss attack as they prepare for a critical juncture in their qualifying campaign. Lehmann's absence is a major talking point given her influence both on and off the pitch for the national side.
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Double blow for Navarro’s selection plans
Lehmann is not the only absentee for the Swiss side, as Irina Fuchs has also been ruled out. The FC Koln goalkeeper is suffering from similar fitness issues that have forced her to remain with her club for treatment. The loss of these two experienced players presents a challenge for Navarro, who must now navigate a vital period without some of his regular squad members.
Replacements called up
In response to the injury news, the Swiss coaching staff has moved quickly to fill the vacancies in the squad. Leela Egli of Freiburg has been drafted in to replace Lehmann in the attacking department, while Nadine Bohi of Union Berlin joins the goalkeeping unit. These young prospects will now have the opportunity to impress on the international stage. Two fixtures against Turkey will be instrumental in determining the standings for the 2027 World Cup qualification group.
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Crucial qualifiers ahead
Switzerland currently find themselves in a strong position after starting their qualifying campaign with maximum points. The first encounter with Turkey will take place in Zurich on April 14, followed by a trip to Sinop four days later. These matches are not just about progression towards the global tournament, they carry significant weight for the team's standing in the Nations League. Both Switzerland and Turkey are aiming to secure the top spot in their group in League B. Doing so would not only guarantee promotion to League A but would also ensure a theoretically more favourable draw in the World Cup play-offs.