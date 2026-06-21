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Alexis Mac Allister explains why Lionel Messi is 'very difficult to learn from' & claims 'there won't be another' player like Argentina's GOAT
The magic of the incomparable GOAT
Messi continues to defy logic as he approaches the twilight of his career, and his Argentina team-mates are the first to admit they are still in awe. Following a clinical 3-0 victory over Algeria in their 2026 World Cup opener, Mac Allister reflected on what it is like to share a pitch with a player who operates on a different wavelength to everyone else.
"I enjoy being with Leo a lot, there won't be another one like him," Mac Allister told reporters. "It's very different to see it next to him, the things he does are not normal. From my side, I simply take advantage of it, he is very important for us to win, and from another side, the admiration. It's very difficult to learn from what he does, because you have it in your head but you can never do it that way. What I learn from him are the values and the humility he has being who he is."
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Deconstructing the Algerian demolition
Argentina began their campaign in style, with Messi bagging a hat-trick that saw him draw level as the highest scorer in World Cup history.
Mac Allister played a pivotal role in the build-up to the opening goals, displaying a tactical intelligence that allowed the Inter Miami star to thrive.
Explaining his role in the first goal, Mac Allister said: "The first one I was left a bit between the lines, I saw that Leo was behind me. There was talk about the way I let the ball pass but anyone who played football realizes that Rodrigo's (De Paul) pass has the strength it has and I know very well that it is not for me. The third was a nice play, which started on the right, ended on the left with a pass back to Leo, and then the magic of placing it next to the post, it's another one of the incredible things Leo does."
A record-breaking night at the World Cup
It was a night of pure statistical dominance for the Argentine icon. Alongside marking his record-breaking sixth World Cup tournament appearance, Argentina's 3-0 victory moved Messi level with Miroslav Klose for the most wins in World Cup history, with 17 victories.
Messi eventually left the pitch to a rapturous standing ovation in the 80th minute. His focus now shifts to the upcoming group stage fixtures, where La Albiceleste are scheduled to face Austria on June 22, before concluding their opening round against Jordan. Argentina are aiming to become the first team to successfully defend a World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.
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Eyes on the Austrian challenge
With three points secured, Argentina's attention now turns to their second group-stage fixture against Austria in Dallas. The European side presents a vastly different physical challenge to Algeria, and Mac Allister has warned that the world champions cannot afford to be complacent if they want to secure early qualification for the knockout rounds.
"We are a group that always wants more, you can see that," Mac Allister stated. "Then football depends on a lot of things but our only challenge is to win. We want the best. We see the excitement people have when a World Cup starts."