Alejandro Garnacho told to 'put his ego in check' to save Chelsea career after dismal one-goal campaign

Despite appearing 23 times in the Premier League this season, Garnacho has managed to find the back of the net only once. This lack of output has drawn criticism from supporters and pundits alike, especially given the fierce competition for places within the Blues' bloated squad. Wright-Phillips pointed out that the competition for places means no one, including Garnacho, can afford to coast.

He added: "It’s okay scoring sometimes, but I know the Chelsea fans, the least they need from you is 110%. If they see you working that hard for that badge, they will back you. I don’t know whether that’s tactically, or whether he’s not happy, but they got nearly six or seven wingers, so he’s gonna have to do something because [Jamie] Gittens might just switch on at any given point."