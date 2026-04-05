After the red card was rescinded... Catalans praise VAR and the referee in the Atlético match

Referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer’s handling of the match between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid has been praised by former international referee Barrenchia Monteiro in an assessment published in *Mundo Deportivo*, following the thrilling encounter between the two sides in La Liga’s 30th round.

Barcelona had secured a dramatic away win, after the match had remained deadlocked until the final minutes, before Robert Lewandowski snatched the winning goal in the 87th minute, giving his side three precious points that cemented their lead at the top of the table with 76 points, seven points clear of Real Madrid, whilst Atlético remained on 57 points in fourth place.