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After describing him as "finished", a Saudi journalist surprises Salah with a new move

M. Salah
Liverpool
Al Hilal
Al Nassr FC
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Egypt
Egypt
England
Saudi Arabia

The Egyptian star is dominating the Saudi media after being linked with a move to the Roshen League

The past few hours have seen a wave of controversy and outrage following comments made by Saudi media personality Saud Al-Sarami, the former official spokesperson for Al-Nassr, in which he attacked Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, the winger for English side Liverpool.

Press reports have suggested that clubs in the Roshen League are keen to secure the services of the “Egyptian Pharaoh” in the summer of 2026, with Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad leading the charge.

Read also... "He doesn't know where the goal is"... English media criticise Salah after City's 4-0 win

This comes after the player decided to officially part ways with Liverpool at the end of the current season and take on a new challenge outside English football.

  • محمد صلاحGetty Images Sport

    The attack on Salah

    Rumours linking Salah with a move to Roshen League’s star-studded squad have sparked the fury of Al-Sarami, who spoke yesterday on Al-Arabiya FM, saying: “The Egyptian Pharaoh is finished; he has nothing left to offer, and he is currently not suited to the Saudi league.”

    He added: “What is happening at the moment is nothing more than a promotional campaign by some Egyptian media and press outlets to push him towards the Roshen League, with some believing he is suitable for Al-Hilal, whilst others are nominating him to join Al-Ittihad.”

    He continued: “We already have Egyptian players in our league; Dunga at Al-Najma is a sufficient example, as he was unable to keep up with the pace of the match against Al-Nassr and was forced to come off injured.”

    He concluded: “As I said, Salah is not suitable for the Roshen League at the moment; he could move to Smouha in Egypt.”

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  • محمد صلاحAFP

    A sudden move

    Following the backlash Saud Al-Sarami has faced in recent hours, he decided to apologise to Salah on the same programme today, Monday, in a new statement, saying: “I did not mean to offend the Egyptian star or anyone from his country.”

    He continued: “I offer my apologies to anyone whose name was mentioned in my comments yesterday; I appreciate everyone’s feelings, because sportsmanship and respect are more important than anything.”

    He continued: “I apologise to the pundit Ahmed Afifi and Al-Najma midfielder Nabil Emad ‘Dunga’. As for Mohamed Salah, he is not an Arab or African star; he is a global icon.”

    He continued: “These are not just my words; he has already received great praise from several legends such as Jürgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola and other coaches and legends.”

    He concluded: “There can be no doubting Mohamed Salah’s abilities; he is a legend in every sense of the word, given what he has achieved with Liverpool and the Egyptian national team.”



  • Where will Mohamed Salah go next?

    Salah has been linked with numerous top clubs around the world, as well as teams in Saudi Arabia’s Roshen League and several clubs in the American league.

    Several sources suggest that Salah does not wish to join any English club in the near future, out of consideration for Liverpool fans’ feelings, as he is looking to take on a challenge outside the Premier League.

    Salah is set to decide on his next move after representing Egypt at the 2026 World Cup finals.

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