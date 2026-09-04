'It feels like a state of siege' - How escalating border crisis forced 15 players to abandon transfers to AD Ceuta

Speaking to Cadena SER, Ceuta president Hamido revealed that "up to 15 players said no" despite agreements being virtually wrapped up, citing safety concerns from their families: "Their wives are scared, the children... It's understandable given the information reaching them. If you're not living it, it feels like a state of siege."

He acknowledged that "the situation in the city has changed" within a single month, having previously been "in good shape in terms of tourism, the economy, and sports," before adding: "Ceuta is more than just a club: four cultures coexist here and we all embrace one another; it has become a sanctuary and the team has become a very powerful common denominator."