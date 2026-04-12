Defender Jesús David Emiliano Endrizzi caused panic on a flight from San Salvador de Jujuy to Buenos Aires after shouting “Bomb!” inside the aircraft shortly before take-off, according to several Argentine media reports.
Translated by
Absolutely mad scenes! Professional footballer threatens to set off a bomb on board a plane
The incident, reportedly a misguided “joke”, occurred during Gimnasia de Jujuy’s trip to Buenos Aires for their away match against Agropecuario in the Primera Nacional.
A video circulating on social media shows security personnel removing the player in handcuffs while other passengers look on. Witnesses said Endrizzi had declared, “Everything is going to explode,” sharply escalating the incident.
The bomb threat triggered an immediate evacuation of the aircraft, followed by a security search. Although no actual danger was found, the incident caused significant flight delays affecting roughly 1,000 passengers.
The club is weighing the option of terminating the contract after receiving a bomb threat.
In a statement, the carrier flybondi confirmed that all required safety protocols were followed after the incident and hinted at possible legal action against those responsible.
Meanwhile, Endrizzi’s club, Gimnasia de Jujuy, said it would cooperate fully with the authorities to resolve the case swiftly. President Walter Morales even suggested that the 32-year-old defender could be sacked for conduct detrimental to the club.