Goal.com
Live
Vicario Dimarco Esposito Italia Irlanda del Nord esultanza tv 2026 16.9Rai Sport
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Abodi defends Dimarco: "This is a pointless row; there's nothing provocative about it"

Italy
Bosnia and Herzegovina
F. Dimarco
World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy

The incident involving a small group of Azzurri players, including Federico Dimarco, celebrating at the end of the Wales v Bosnia match – which saw Bosnia qualify for the World Cup play-off final against Italy on penalties – has gone viral.


Controversy has flared up in Bosnia, with the local press and fans referring to the Italians as “arrogant”, but the Minister for Sport and Youth Policies, Andrea Abodi, spoke out today to La Gazzetta dello Sport in defence of the Inter full-back and the Azzurri, attempting to quell the media furore surrounding Gattuso’s national team.


  • PRESENT IN BERGAMO

    "I'm a bit hoarse because I was shouting on Thursday evening... In Bergamo, we had the minister trying to maintain a sense of decorum, whilst Andrea was aiming for a touch of restrained exuberance. At half-time, Gattuso must have delivered some clear-cut instructions, and once back on the pitch, the national team let loose and gave it their all."

    • Advertisement

  • BOSNIA AND A HOSTILE STADIUM

    "I believe all the conditions are in place – not just in terms of technical ability but also psychologically – for us to do well. Of course, we’ll be playing in a hostile stadium, as is to be expected, but the Italian fans will certainly be passionate and loud. And millions of hearts will be beating strongly back in Italy, and I’m sure the lads will feel that support. There’s little left to learn now; we just need to draw on our deepest reserves of energy and our deepest feelings. There can only be one final result: Italy on 12 June in Canada."

  • A POINTLESS CONTROVERSY

    "The video of the celebration that went viral? I don’t think there was any excessive enthusiasm; I don’t even know what they were thinking at that moment. I don’t understand why so much significance has been attached to that celebration; we’re talking about lads who’d just finished the match. I don’t think there’s anything reprehensible or provocative about it. Let’s try to move on; we’ve already got plenty of objectively complicated issues to deal with. This is a controversy that makes no sense.”

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

World Cup Qualification UEFA
Bosnia and Herzegovina crest
Bosnia and Herzegovina
BIH
Italy crest
Italy
ITA