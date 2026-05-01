According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio on the Sky Calcio Unplugged podcast, Jesus is on Milan's shortlist for a new centre-forward. The Brazilian is even touted as one of the club's top transfer targets.
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A top-class replacement for Niclas Füllkrug? A big-name striker is reportedly set to solve AC Milan's goalscoring woes
According to Di Marzio, Milan are hoping to solve their attacking problems with a versatile striker like Jesus. With Santiago Gimenez sidelined for much of the season after his move from Feyenoord Rotterdam, the Rossoneri turned to Niclas Füllkrug during the winter transfer window. However, the German international has been even less convincing than Gimenez during his loan spell from West Ham United, so Milan are unlikely to exercise their option to buy and will let Füllkrug return to England at the end of the season. The 33-year-old's next move remains unclear, with VfL Wolfsburg reportedly interested.
With no recognised centre-forward currently fit and in form, manager Massimiliano Allegri has experimented with Christopher Nkunku, Rafael Leao and Christian Pulisic in the number nine role this term. Expected to return to the Champions League next season, the club is determined to secure a high-calibre striker before then.
- AFP
Could Gabriel Jesus be set to become Milan's new centre-forward?
Despite his reputation, Jesus represents a relatively affordable option because his Arsenal contract runs until 2027. This summer therefore gives the Gunners their last chance to secure a decent transfer fee for the 29-year-old, weakening their negotiating position.
Signing Jesus carries risk: the 64-time Brazil international only returned in December after nearly a year out with a cruciate ligament tear, and he is still searching for his best form. Recent appearances have been sporadic.
This term he has contributed five goals and two assists across 25 outings, leaving him well behind Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz in Arsenal's striking hierarchy. Jesus initially rose to prominence at Palmeiras before moving to Manchester City in 2017. After five years there, he moved to Arsenal in 2022, recording 121 appearances and 31 goals for the Gunners to date.
Could Gabriel Jesus be heading to AC Milan? Here are his stats this season.
Games
25 minutes played
Minutes played
887
Goals
5 assists
Assists
2